Barcelona and Juventus join race for Premier League free agent

Barcelona have openly stated that pursuing free agents is one of their policies for the transfer market and it has led to a narrowing down of their transfer targets in the media.

In recent weeks the Blaugrana have been linked to the likes of Jorginho and Diogo Dalot, however a new, slightly more unexpected option has emerged.

According to The Standard, as reported by Sport, Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha is on their radar. The Ivory Coast international has been mentioned as a target for Arsenal and Chelsea in recent weeks but Barcelona are also in the frame now.

Italian giants Juventus are said to be keen on Zaha too – it appears the 29-year-old will have his pick of top European clubs next summer. The Old Lady have struggled in attack ever since Federico Chiesa went down with injury last season.

Barcelona already have an array of attacking options across the front three but this perhaps hints at future developments. Ousmane Dembele’s contract expires in 2024, meaning Barcelona will likely choose to either renew his deal again or sell him during the 2023 transfer market. This would imply they are lining up their options in case Dembele does leave.