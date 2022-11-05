Atletico Madrid facing serious impediment to fitness work over World Cup

Atletico Madrid will return to preparations for their the restart of La Liga after the World Cup without fitness guru and long-time coach Oscar Ortega.

‘El Profe’ will be permitted to go to Qatar with Uruguay after the coach negotiated matters with Atleti chief Miguel Angel Marin. Ortega filled in to help out Diego Alonso during the last two international breaks following the sacking of Oscar Tabarez.

Marca say that Ortega has persuaded the club to allow him to leave, with the implication being that Ortega will continue to plan sessions for Los Colchoneros and keep abreast of all developments back in Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side are set to have two weeks of holidays after La Liga finishes for the World Cup, after which they will return to work in late November. Up to 14 of the squad could also be headed to Qatar.

Ortega’s absence may not go down well with some Atletico fans. Los Rojiblancos have once again struggled with injuries this season and several key players such as Marcos Llorente, Koke Resurreccion, Thomas Lemar, Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic all missing at various points for several weeks during this first section of the season.

While the tight schedule is likely a part of that, injuries have become a serious problem for Atletico Madrid in recent seasons and this might not ease those issues in a unique and unusual season.