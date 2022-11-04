Wolves to revive Julen Lopetegui interest

Premier League side Wolves are ready to restart talks with former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui next week.

Wolves were initially linked with a move for Lopetegui, after opting to sack Bruno Lage last month with the Portuguese coach only managing to secure one league win in 2022/23.

Lopetegui remains available, following his departure from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, after matching Lage’s poor league return, and failing to win a game in the Champions League group stages.

Jorge Sampaoli swiftly replaced Lopetegui in Andalucia but Lopetegui rejected Wolves’ offer due to personal reasons.

Wolves have since confirmed Steve Davis will remain in interim charge until the World Cup break, after Michael Beale turned them down, as their hunt for Lage’s successor continues.

As per reports from the Daily Mail, Wolves are not deterred by Lopetegui’s previous stance, and they are confident of announcing his arrival after the final game before the mid-season interval this month.