Unai Emery wants Pau Torres reunion at Aston Villa

New Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is lining up a January move for Villarreal star Pau Torres.

Torres has been consistently linked with a departure from the Estadio de la Ceramica, after an impressive rise through the ranks with the Yellow Submarine, with Tottenham and Manchester United tracking him.

Emery is likely to raid his former club in the coming months, following his return to the Premier League this month, as Steven Gerrard’s replacement at Villa Park.

According to reports from Football Insider, Emery has already outlined his transfer plans for the winter market, with La Roja star Torres highlighted as his No.1 objective.

However, his current contract includes a €55m release clause, and Villa will be aiming for a deal closer to €40m, for the 25-year-old.

Talks are set to be delayed until January with Torres almost certain to be included in Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for the incoming 2022 World Cup.