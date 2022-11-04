Toni Kroos prefers Champions League success to World Cup glory

Toni Kroos has lifted the lid on his plans to retire at Real Madrid.

The former German international has remained coy over his immediate plans, with talks on a extension ongoing in the Spanish capital, as his current deal expires in 2023.

Kroos has consistently stated his desire to remain at Real Madrid until the end of his career with retirement coming into view for the 32-year-old.

Carlo Ancelotti recently hinted at his confidence of Kroos signing a 12 months renewal with negotiations likely to step up during the World Cup break.

The former Bayern Munich schemer will not be with the Germany squad in Qatar, in his first major tournament absence since 2010, following his decision to call time on his international career after Euro 2020.

Kroos was part of the German side which won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, but he admitted his five European titles in Munich and Madrid mean more to him as achievements.

“I’m keeping the five Champions Leagues, because I always like consistency”, as per reports from Marca.

“Winning five in eight years is something very special.”