Imanol Alguacil hails Real Sociedad resilience as Europa League last 16 spot is confirmed

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil was full of praise for his players as they sealed a place in the Europa League last 16.

La Real lost 1-0 at home to Manchester United in their final group game, but they secured top spot in Group E, based on their overall goal difference.

United will now face a last 16 play off in 2023, against a side dropping down from the Champions League, with Alguacil’s charges already through.

The Basque coach dedicated the win to fan David Quintano – who was recently diagnosed with cancer – and they can now refocus on domestic action ahead of the World Cup.

“What this team is doing is outrageous, in the face of casualties and injuries”, as per reports from Marca.

“They’re competing like beasts. The only thing I ask of them is that we are proud of them, and I’ve been very proud of them for a long time.”

La Real face a quick turnaround in the coming days as they prepare to host Valencia at the Estadio Anoeta in La Liga action this weekend.

Algucial’s side then head to Sevilla on November 9, for their final game ahead of the World Cup break, with few of their star names expected to make the trip to Qatar.