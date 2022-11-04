Barcelona recall key names for Gerard Pique’s finale against Almeria

Barcelona head coach Xavi has recalled a string of key players for their La Liga clash with Almeria tomorrow.

La Blaugrana face their final home game before the World Cup break this weekend but all eyes will be on veteran defender Gerard Pique.

The former Spanish international has sent shockwaves through the Camp Nou in the last 24 hours after announcing his decision to retire from football.

Pique was likely to bring an end his illustrious career at the end of the season but the 35-year-old has opted to make the decision to step away before the end of 2023.

He completed 90 minutes in the 4-2 midweek Champions League win away at Viktoria Plzen and is expected to start, and be withdrawn in his final game, to allow the home fans to pay tribute to him.

Sergio Busquets and Robert Lewandowski both return, after being rested for the trip to the Czech Republic, with defensive duo Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen back following injury.