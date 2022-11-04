Atletico Madrid open to January offers for Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid could be open to big money transfer offers for Joao Felix in the January transfer window.

The former Benfica star has struggled for consistency in the Spanish capital and has been regularly linked with a move away from the club.

Diego Simeone has previously insisted he wants to keep the 22-year-old in his squad despite speculation on his long term future.

According to reports earlier this month, from Marca, Bayern Munich registered a firm interest in Felix, with the Bundesliga champions making a €100m offer for the Portuguese international in August.

Fresh reports from Cadena SER claim Atletico’s shock Champions League elimination has changed the picture for Felix with the club now in need of quick fire player sales in 2023.

Atletico are willing to listen to bids from €80m upwards in the coming weeks with Premier League giants Manchester United monitoring the situation based on their previous interest in him.