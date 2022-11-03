Toni Kroos chooses surprise option as coach that best fits his game

Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos is very much one of the key topics of conversation in the Spanish capital this season. The German metronome is playing his best football in years and yet running parallel is the open question of whether he might call time on his playing career at the end of the season.

With Real Madrid often pushing higher up the pitch and the addition of Aurelien Tchouameni, Kroos has looked back to his best in midfield, running games for Los Blancos.

It perhaps takes Real Madrid further from a counter-attacking style which perhaps is not Kroos’ strong point. In fact, the manager who perhaps most values control at the top level of football is the very same that Kroos selected as the best-suited to him as a player.

“Guardiola fought until the last day to keep me at Bayern. If you have to choose a coach who is perfect for my game, it is Guardiola. I really enjoyed the year with him, he improved me a lot.”

He made the comments on Movistar+ show Universo Valdano, which were then reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Kroos and Pep Guardiola coincided for just a year at Bayern Munich in the 2013-14 season, before he was sold to Real Madrid for a surprisingly low €25m fee. Bayern then went on to replace Kroos with Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara.