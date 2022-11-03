Real Madrid travel to Brazil to sign Endrick Felipe from Palmeiras

Real Madrid were reportedly lagging behind in the race for Brazilian starlet Endrick Felipe, but now it seems as if they are in pole position.

The 16-year-old Brazilian only signed his first professional contract in the summer with Palmeiras but has been the subject of feverish talk about his prodigious talent for some time.

It was previously reported that Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona were speaking to Endrick in order to try and persuade him to join them. Endrick’s agents were even spotted in Barcelona, speaking with the Blaugrana.

Now however Marca report that Real Madrid have travelled to Brazil in order to open talks with Endrick in Sao Paulo. Recruitment chief Juni Calafat will then explain their plans for him and try to persuade him theirs is the best bet for success.

Any move will not occur until 2024, when Endrick turns 18, but a deal is expected to be wrapped up well in advance, to the tune of €35-40m.

Los Blancos may feel they have an advantage in negotiations due to the previous cases of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, who have turned into roaring successes at the Santiago Bernabeu. Although Reinier Jesus has not developed in the same manner, Calafat can point to Vinicius and Rodrygo as examples of how they would manage his career.