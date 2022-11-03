Imanol Alguacil sets Real Sociedad ambitious Manchester United challenge

Real Sociedad go into their final group game in the Europa League against Manchester United knowing that even a defeat by just a single goal will be enough for them to qualify as group winners tonight. However manager Imanol Alguacil is keen to ensure that his side takes the game to the Red Devils.

After opening their campaign with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, La Real have since won all of their matches against Sheriff Tiraspol and Omonia Nicosia. Winning their group would also mean avoiding a number of heavyweights dropping into the Europa League from the Champions League in the next round.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo ahead of the match, Alguacil told the press that he wanted his side to go for all three points.

“We will do everything possible to be first.”

“We have to play a great game and we have to score a minimum of two goals”

“When the draw came out, we all would have taken getting through; but we have reached the last game winning every game.”

Alguacil explained that any other mindset would end in the exact result that would condemn them to second place, after a perfect group stage up until now.

“I have it very clear, we have to go to win the game, go out with the intention go do so. And then, in the final minutes, maybe you can play with the result.”

“If we go out to speculate, to think that a draw is enough, that losing by the minimum is enough, we are going to lose and we are not going to be first in the group.”

Real Sociedad are missing two key attacking options in Takefusa Kubo and David Silva, both of whom are out with injury. Having put together a historic eight-game winning run, La Real have lost their last two La Liga fixtures against Real Valladolid and Real Betis.