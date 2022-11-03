Gerard Pique to forego the rest of his Barcelona salary

Gerard Pique shocked the footballing world with the announcement that he would be retiring from football before the World Cup on Thursday evening.

In an emotional video, Pique reflected on his journey from a boyhood Barcelona fan to a player that achieved all of the dreams that kid had.

Pique won everything possible during his career and left behind some incredible statistics over the course of the last 18 years.

According to Helena Condis Edo, Pique will forego the rest of his salary. Having already reduced his salary last season in order to help the club register players, Pique was due further money that he had delayed, with his contract running until 2024.

💥 Informa @HelenaCondis 💰 @3gerardpique le ha dicho al @FCBarcelona que renuncia a cobrar lo que le quedaba de salario 🗣️ Xavi fue uno de los primeros en conocer su retirada 👋🏻 La cena de anoche fue su ultima cena con el equipo 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/AzabFQH0QR — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) November 3, 2022

It was believed that Pique was due over €50m during the final two years of the deal and financially it will be massive relief for Barcelona that he is doing so. It goes to show the incredible esteem he has for the club.