Gerard Pique leaves hint about future Barcelona Presidency bid

Gerard Pique shocked the football-sphere on Thursday evening when he announced he would be retiring from football ahead of the World Cup. His last game at Camp Nou will take place this Saturday against Almeria.

It brings to an end an 18-year career in which Pique recorded some incredible numbers and won every trophy possible during his time at Barcelona.

According to early reports, he will also give up the remainder of his salary, which should ease the financial problems at Barcelona considerably.

Pique has long been touted as a future President and in his emotional farewell video, many felt he had left a hint at his future run for the position at Barcelona.

During the final scene of his video, Pique says ‘I’ll be back’, during which he can be seen looking towards the stands at Camp Nou, where the Barcelona president usually sits during games.

Ese volveré de Piqué mirando al palco…

No es una casualidad pic.twitter.com/llZP5w5qNN — Mancuer (@Mancuer91) November 3, 2022

In the past, Pique has spoken of his desire to become president, describing it as a dream back in 2020.

“I am very, very, very culé as you know. I would like to be able to help the club of my heart in the best way I know how, and that happens because I am very well prepared to serve as president if one day I see that I can really contribute to the club. If not, I would not show up.”

“It is something that I will decide in the future, it is a dream of mine that I have always had, but I do not know if it can be carried out in the future.”

Natalia Torrente also pointed out that Pique has announced his retirement on the same day that the new Spanish sports law was passed through congress, which could affect his business interests. It prevents an active player from business relations with La Liga or the RFEF, which Pique has previously had when his Kosmos company managed a deal for the Spanish Supercup in 2019.