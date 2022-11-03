Carles Puyol’s message to Gerard Pique following retirement announcement

Barcelona fans are coming to terms with the shock retirement of iconic central defender Gerard Pique. The 35-year-old central defender will bring the curtain down on an 18-year career against Almeria on Saturday night at Camp Nou.

Following the news, former teammate and friend Carles Puyol posted a message to Pique.

“Thanks for everything, Geri. I’m in shock. It has been very unfair on you, few have defended the Barça shirt as you have. I will always be able to say that I played alongside you, a privilege. I love you friend.”

Gràcies per tot, Geri. Estic en shock. S’ha sigut molt injust amb tu, pocs han defensat la samarreta del Barça com tu ho has fet. Sempre podré explicar que vaig jugar al teu costat, un privilegi. T’estimo amic.❤️ pic.twitter.com/MweMaUnaXD — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) November 3, 2022

The pair shared a dressing room for six years from when Pique returned to Barcelona in 2008 until Puyol’s retirement in 2014. Forming an almost impregnable partnership until injuries hindered the elder, they also formed a friendship off the pitch.

Referring to each other as ‘Geri’ and ‘Puyi’, Puyol was key for Pique’s development and helped the Barcelona native to focus, improving the mental aspect of the game. Meanwhile Pique taught Puyol to relax off it, although perhaps not as much as he did himself.

Together they the won a treble, part of four league titles and two Champions Leagues. On an international level, the pair combined for the solid base to Spain’s 2010 World Cup triumph.