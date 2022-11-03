Barcelona to receive fitness boost as they return to La Liga action

Barcelona returned from their trip to the Czech Republic on Tuesday with another injury, but it appears Xavi Hernandez could have two players back in return ahead of the visit of Almeria.

Franck Kessie suffered a muscle tear in the second half of Barcelona’s 4-2 victory over Viktoria Plzen, an injury expected to keep him out for considerable time. He is unlikely to miss much more than the two games Barcelona have before the World Cup though.

Xavi should be able to count on central defender Andreas Christensen though. The Danish central defender was injured against Inter at the beginning of October and was back in training on Wednesday night, completing some of the session with the group. Diario AS say he is likely to be available for Saturday night.

The same should be the case for Dutch forward Memphis Depay, who has not been seen since picking up an injury on international duty at the end of September. He was also seen in training on Wednesday.

Barcelona will have three certain absences for the Almeria match in Sergi Roberto, Kessie and Ronald Araujo. After being rested in midweek, it looks likely that Robert Lewandowski and Sergio Busquets will return to the starting line-up.