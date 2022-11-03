Barcelona already in negotiations with Sergio Busquets replacement

It is no secret that Barcelona are trying to work out the next step for their side after Sergio Busquets and based on the noises coming out of Catalonia in recent months, the Blaugrana are working to accelerate that step in January.

A number of candidates have emerged to replace Busquets, who is out of contract this summer, but has also dropped his performances this season in comparison with last.

One of those options is Chelsea playmaker Jorginho, who is also out of contract next summer and thus would be a more affordable option for a club trying to keep costs low. According to Sport, Barcelona are already in negotiations with the Italo-Brazilian.

Barcelona intend on signing him on a free for the 2023-24 season on a free though, rather than speeding up his move for January. They do want to register him in January though, while they are still inside La Liga’s salary limits, as they assume they will not make be so in the summer.

In recent weeks, Frenkie de Jong has performed in the pivot role and has shown signs of improvement in the role. However Xavi Hernandez has maintained that he prefers de Jong further forward. The feeling is that Jorginho would be a decent signing to fulfil a spot in the side, but may be unlikely to improve the team greatly. In particular, Barcelona’s largest problem is the isolation of midfielders in space on the counter-attack, something Jorginho would also probably suffer from.