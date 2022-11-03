Atletico Madrid face competition from Liverpool for central defender

It was highlighted before the season, especially if Diego Simeone was to use a back three/five, that Atletico Madrid had just five natural options in central defence. The only reliably fit defender amongst those five was Reinildo Mandava.

While Stefan Savic and Jose Maria Gimenez have plenty of quality, the rarity of them both being available has hindered Atletico Madrid significantly over the last two seasons. Meanwhile doubts have been cast over the quality of Mario Hermoso and Felipe.

As such, it appears Atleti have now decided to make the position a priority and could even move in January. According to Mundo Deportivo, Los Colchoneros are following Dutch defender Perr Schuurs, currently of Torino.

Coming through at Fortuna Sittard before joining Ajax as a 17-year-old, Schuurs moved to Serie A this summer and has stood out this season.

Their biggest issue might be competition – Liverpool are also said to have been tracking Schuurs for a long period and are also on the scene.

Other names like William Saliba and Inigo Martinez have been mentioned for Atleti in recent months. However Saliba seems out of their financial reach and Martinez would be a short-term investment as he moves further into his thirties. Schuurs might be the most raw of the three, but he would likely be the soundest investment.