Alvaro Odriozola linked with return to Serie A in January

As Real Madrid cruised to a 5-1 victory over Celtic on Wednesday night, there was a rare sight in the final stages. Curly central defender Jesus Vallejo jogged onto the field for his first appearance of the season.

That appearance means that Alvaro Odriozola is the only Real Madrid player not to have made it onto the pitch for a single minute this season.

Odriozola returned to Madrid last summer after a decent if not spectacular loan spell at Fiorentina, determined to win a place in the team. However by the end of the transfer window, he seemed to accept that Carlo Ancelotti would not be using him. He was linked to Nottingham Forest, but no move materialised.

As the winter window crests the horizon, FootMercato have linked Odriozola with a return to Serie A. Diario AS carried their information which says that Juventus might be interested in bringing the right-back to Italy once more.

Juventus have just one natural right-back in their squad in Danilo and Max Allegri would seemingly like the depth for the second half of the season.

Real Madrid would likely look on a deal favourably, the only question will be the form of the deal, whether it should be a loan or a permanent deal. Los Blancos will be keen to remove his salary though as currently, it is money after nothing for Florentino Perez.