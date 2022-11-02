Watch: Vinicius and Fede Valverde extend Real Madrid lead over Celtic to five

Real Madrid are in full swing at the Santiago Bernabeu as they lead by five goals against Celtic in their final group game of the Champions League. Los Blancos knew that a win would secure top spot in the group and they have left nothing to chance.

The first half was dedicated to penalties, as Luka Modric and Rodrygo Goes converted two, while Josip Juranovic missed one for Celtic.

Early in the second half Marco Asensio got his third goal of the season with a beautiful finish, coming onto a ball from Dani Carvajal.

Vinicius Junior’s finish was perhaps not quite as pleasing but it was still aesthetic.

Vinícius Júnior gets his goal and Real Madrid are flying ✈️ pic.twitter.com/4IwC0XI4d8 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 2, 2022

Valverde to Vinicius! What a combination pic.twitter.com/s28s1TjAC1 — TC (@totalcristiano) November 2, 2022

Fede Valverde is Real Madrid’s top scorer this season and naturally he got in on the action with a lovely technical finish into the corner.

Fede Valverde cannot stop scoring! A finish worth watching again. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wVyvhebFmW — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 2, 2022

A GREAT STRIKE by Federico Valverde makes it 5-0 to Real Madrid 🇺🇾 #UCL pic.twitter.com/kpUgQyxgNt — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 2, 2022

It's Fede Valverde's season!! 🤩 What a sweet strike from the winger, Celtic getting blown away here in Madrid! 💥 Lovely finish! 😮‍💨#UCL pic.twitter.com/GbrJaE87G4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2022

FEDE VALVERDE WHAT A GOAL! pic.twitter.com/OWwPENrPvN — TC (@totalcristiano) November 2, 2022

It may well be Real Madrid’s best attacking performance of the season – in terms of goals, they have scored more than in any other game this season.