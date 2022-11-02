Real Madrid

Watch: Vinicius and Fede Valverde extend Real Madrid lead over Celtic to five

Real Madrid are in full swing at the Santiago Bernabeu as they lead by five goals against Celtic in their final group game of the Champions League. Los Blancos knew that a win would secure top spot in the group and they have left nothing to chance.

The first half was dedicated to penalties, as Luka Modric and Rodrygo Goes converted two, while Josip Juranovic missed one for Celtic.

Early in the second half Marco Asensio got his third goal of the season with a beautiful finish, coming onto a ball from Dani Carvajal.

Vinicius Junior’s finish was perhaps not quite as pleasing but it was still aesthetic.

 

Fede Valverde is Real Madrid’s top scorer this season and naturally he got in on the action with a lovely technical finish into the corner.

It may well be Real Madrid’s best attacking performance of the season – in terms of goals, they have scored more than in any other game this season.

Celtic Champions League Fede Valverde Real Madrid Vinicius Junior

