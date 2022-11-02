WATCH: Rafa Mir powers home as Sevilla take shock lead at Manchester City

Sevilla sit in the relegation zone in La Liga and understandably did not hold much hope when they took on Manchester City, but they do have the lead.

Manager Jorge Sampaoli started a strong side against City, despite knowing that there was nothing in play for Sevilla. They also have a crucial Seville derby at the weekend, as they travel to the Benito Villamarin to face their in-form rivals Real Betis.

Pep Guardiola’s side came close once or twice in the opening half hour but it was Rafa Mir who forced the first real save from Stefan Ortega.

When Los Nervionenses won a corner just past the half-hour mark, Isco floated a ball to the far post, where Mir was left unmarked.

Sevilla have been poor in the Champions League for the most pat but Sampaoli will be hoping a confidence-boosting performance in Manchester can kickstart their season, starting on Sunday.