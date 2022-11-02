Real Madrid

WATCH: Marco Asensio marks second start with brilliant finish on the run

Real Madrid needed to match RB Leipzig’s result in their final Champions League group game against Celtic in order to be sure of top spot. If there were any doubts about whether they would win the game were dispersed quickly.

The first-half was defined by penalties as first Luka Modric, then Rodrygo Goes converted penalties given for Celtic handballs in the box. Celtic then had a spot-kick of their own as Ferland Mendy brought down Liel Abada, but Josip Juranovic could not beat Thibaut Courtois.

The second half did not improve much for Celtic, as seven minutes into it, Marco Asensio got his name on the scoresheet.

It is Asensio’s third goal of the campaign, in his second start too. The Mallorca native has been starved of minutes lately but has been keen to impress every time he has come onto the pitch, with rumours growing that he may end up staying beyond his current contract, which ends next summer.

