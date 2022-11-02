Sevilla

WATCH: Julian Alvarez gives Manchester City lead after insane Kevin de Bruyne pass

Manchester City look as if they will eventually get the victory in their final Champions League group game, after taking the lead in the final quarter of the match against Sevilla.

Los Nervionenses have put up a good fight and looked comfortable in the first half, taking the lead through an excellent Rafa Mir header at the back post.

However City upped the tempo in the second half and youngster Rico Lewis got his first goal for the club after a Julian Alvarez pass.

The Argentine would then get his own name on the scoresheet. Kevin de Bruyne had been on the pitch less than three minutes before he shaped a beautiful pass into the path of Alvarez, who finished high into the net.

