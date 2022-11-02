Watch: Goosebumps as Lionel Messi’s Copa America final speech emerges

Lionel Messi is laser-focused on success with Argentina. The 35-year-old has confirmed that this tournament in Qatar will be his final tournament and perhaps even his final matches with the Albiceleste.

In sensational form for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the former Barcelona forward looks as good as he has done in some time.

Last season he struggled to adapt to life and Paris and the last time he looked close to this level was probably during the 2021 Copa America, where he led Argentina to their first title in 28 years. Defeating Brazil in the final, the outpouring of emotion both in Argentina and from the players themselves was hair-raising.

Now a video has emerged of Messi, who captains Argentina, giving his pre-match speech ahead of the final. That too is worthy of goosebumps.

Lionel Messi's speech before the final of the Copa America vs Brazil.😍😍 Are there still people who question his leadership?

The Albiceleste feel passionately enough without being whipped up by Messi, however with that kind of emotion coursing through the team, Lionel Scaloni’s outfit will be an entertaining watch at the World Cup.