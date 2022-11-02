Toni Kroos refuses to be drawn on retirement as contract trickles down

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has a strong argument to claim he has been the best of anyone in Spain in his position and perhaps even beyond. Which is why it is causing many fans, both of Real Madrid and football, such much confusion that he might retire at the end of the season.

Kroos, 32, has struggled more in recent seasons than during any previous time in his Real Madrid career, but this campaign has been imperious once again.

He has admitted that he will not leave Real Madrid, but manager Carlo Ancelotti also told the media that he might retire after his contract expires at the end of this season. So far there have been no talks over a new one.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League tie with Celtic, Kroos told Mundo Deportivo that nothing had changed in terms of his situation.

“What I have always said and that is not going to change is that I am not going to go anywhere, that I am going to retire here, the only thing I do not know is when.”

“It’s funny that a lot of people know what I’m going to do when I don’t even know myself. I’m fine physically and things are going well on the pitch. I am super happy and relaxed, I don’t know what is going to happen, there is nothing new. During the break I’m going to think and little by little I’ll decide what I want to do.”

Kroos will not be at the World Cup, as he retired following last summer’s European Championships, giving him plenty of time to mull over his decision.

“The club and I have had a very special relationship for eight-and-a-half years and we are very calm, there is nothing new. I will decide between January and March, what is certain is that everything will go well.”

After perhaps being underappreciated in recent years, it may be that Kroos needs to know that he is both valued and an important part of Real Madrid to continue. The signings of Eduardo Camavinga and the development of Fede Valverde have upped the competition and made it clear that Real Madrid are already preparing for life beyond Kroos.