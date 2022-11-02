Sergio Ramos holding onto hopes of making Spain World Cup squad

Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos has not been in the Spain squad since he left the country in 2021, but that has not dampened his hopes of going to the World Cup with La Roja.

After struggling with injury in the latter half of the 2020-21 season with Real Madrid, Ramos missed Euro 2020. He never recovered his fitness in his first season with PSG and was constantly in and out of the treatment room. However this season Ramos appears to be firing on all cylinders again and at the weekend set a record for the most PSG matches without defeat.

Ramos is hoping that he can make a late dash for the Spain World Cup squad, with reports claiming he is in the 55-man preliminary list.

Speaking ahead of PSG’s final Champions League group game against Juventus, Ramos explained he had not lost hope, despite his 18-month absence.

“Everyone knows what it means to defend those colours. I feel good again, I feel prepared, but ultimately it doesn’t depend on me but on Luis Enrique, whom I respect a lot. I still have a lot of excitement to return and play this World Cup. I hope I can be in Qatar.”

He also opened up on that battle with injuries last season, talking to Mundo Deportivo.

“Last year was tough because I had a lot of problems, as well as having to adapt to another club after almost a lifetime at Real Madrid. Throughout my career I have been injured very little. At no time did I think it was the end. They are challenges that life presents to us, and if there is something that gives meaning to my way of being, it is effort, personality and perseverance.”

“I think I have years left at the highest level, I love this sport. When you dedicate so much to it, in the end you reap the rewards.”

What may work in Ramos’ favour is that he is a different kind of central defender than the ones they have. A domineering leader, physically strong and a significant presence on the pitch, none of the other central defensive options being regularly included have that same impact.

However Luis Enrique is also set on playing a high line at the back and it may be that Ramos’ diminishing pace hinders his chances.