Predicted XI Real Madrid-Celtic: Carlo Ancelotti to select full-strength side

Real Madrid face Celtic in their final Champions League group game from a position of comfort. Los Blancos know they are already through to the next round and with RB Leipzig battling it out against Shakhtar Donetsk for the other place, they must match the Germans’ result in order to secure first place in an early kick-off against the already eliminated Celtic (18:45 CEST).

Manager Carlo Ancelotti will no doubt want a reaction from his side though, after they dropped points for the second time in La Liga at the weekend, conceding a late penalty to Girona in a 1-1 draw.

As such, Sport predict that Ange Postecoglou will see a strong Real Madrid side. Aurelien Tchouameni and Eden Hazard look set to miss out on the match, while Karim Benzema will be a last-minute decision.

They say that Fede Valverde will drop into midfield, making space for Marco Asensio up front, instead of Eduardo Camavinga.

Meanwhile Diario AS are of the opinion that Camavinga will continue at the base of midfield rather than Kroos, with Asensio remaining on the bench. The only other difference in their line-up is Antonio Rudiger, who may come in for David Alaba.

Celtic are missing some crucial players through the spine of their team, namely David Turnbull, Callum McGregor and Carl Starfeldt. In spite of their position, Celtic will no doubt come out to attack Real Madrid with a front three, as they did in Glasgow.