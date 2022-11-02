Juninho Pernambucano calls out Neymar Junior for supporting ‘fascist’ Jair Bolsonaro

The Brazilian elections, a face-off between the right and the left, between Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva, have been messy. The chasm between both of them, ideologically and in their manner of being, was played out across the country and naturally, football was not emancipated from that.

A number of Brazilian footballers declared their support for Bolsonaro, including Rivaldo, Ronaldo Nazario, Dani Alves and most publicly, Neymar Junior, while Rai used the Ballon d’Or ceremony to flash an ‘L’ sign for Lula.

According to Sport, Neymar and although it is not stated, Alves would also be implicated, has broken the rules of the Brazilian dressing room. Seemingly there was a pact between the dressing room that they would not get involved in the elections, which have already divided a country and could further divide the team and their support.

Neymar expressed his support on a number of occasions and after the election result, chants rang out from celebrating support – ‘Neymar, now you have to declare [your taxes].’ It has also been implied by Lula that Neymar received help from Bolsonaro on a tax case, which has been sealed by the state.

More recently, Juan G Arango quoted another Brazilian star in Juninho Pernambucano who expressed his disgust at Neymar’s actions.

“I get sick when I see right-wing Brazilian players like Neymar supporting fascists. We come from below and we are the people. How can we be on the other side?”

How much of an impact on Neymar’s popularity and the support he receives remains to be seen. The tide could turn quickly one way or another depending on his World Cup performance.

