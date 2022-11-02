Conflicting reports emerge about Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain future

As Lionel Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain comes closer to its end, and just as importantly, closer to January, the information war about his intentions will become increasingly fierce.

From the start of the new year, Messi will be free to discuss terms on a new deal with any club he pleases for the 2023-24 season. The likelihood is that he begins the decision-making process in earnest following the World Cup. At the latest, that could be the second half of December for him.

However earlier in the week, David Ornstein reported for the The Athletic that Inter Miami were increasingly confident they would be able to persuade Messi into a deal for next summer.

Just two days later, L’Equipe say that Lionel Messi wants to win a ‘major’ trophy before he leaves PSG. Having already won Ligue 1, that would imply the Champions League. Either Messi wins the European Cup this season or he would stay as a result.

🚨 Leo Messi ne veut pas quitter le PSG sans avoir remporté un trophée majeur. Il discute désormais d’une prolongation de contrat. Luis Campos aimerait le convaincre de rester avant le Mondial, quand bien même le joueur souhaite prendre son temps. 🇦🇷💬 (L’ÉQUIPE) — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) November 2, 2022

According to their information, Sporting Advisor Luis Campos wants to convince Messi into a deal ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, even though the Argentine has asked for time.

This is not the first time that contradictory information has emerged. In October, Veronica Brunati tweeted that Messi would be a Barcelona player next summer, news which was denied just hours later by Alfredo Martinez, who claims Messi’s decision will only come after the World Cup.

At this point the only things that seem close to certain is that all of Barcelona, Inter Miami and PSG are keen to have him with them next season. In the Blaugrana’s case, they would have to work out the finances for the deal to function. The other two will have to appeal to what Messi wants in terms of the next step in his career.