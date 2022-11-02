Celta Vigo set to appoint new manager after Chacho Coudet decision

Patience has run out in Galicia and Celta Vigo are set to make a change on the bench.

Manager Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet has looked increasingly embattled in recent weeks and four defeats in their last five matches have left Celta in 16th position.

Coudet’s spell started off with optimism, a swashbuckling style of football and good results, as Celta threatened to challenge for Europe towards the end of his first season. He had taken over from Oscar Garcia with Os Celestes in the relegation zone.

However their momentum petered out last season, even if 11th position was not a poor one, their was disappointment at Balaidos. During the latter months of last season, Luis Campos was brought in as a Sporting Advisor, a role he also occupies with Paris Saint-Germain. The Portuguese decided to change the style of recruitment and Coudet did not appreciate players being brought to the club without his express approval, the first sign of cracks in the relationship.

The relationship has not improved on its own and the run of poor results has caused Celta to lose confidence, as per Pedro Sepulveda. They have already chosen their new manager, former Sheffield Wednesday and Sporting CP boss Carlos Carvalhal. Football Espana understands that he will take charge on Wednesday.