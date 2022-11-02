Celta Vigo confirm Carlos Carvalhal appointment

Celta Vigo have decided to change managers with two games to go until the break for the World Cup, after taking just four points form their last eight games.

Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet had initially excited fans after joining, playing entertaining football and securing results good enough for the European places. His first season, which he took over part of the way into, Celta finished eighth, before meandering to 11th position last year.

In the summer there appeared to be some discontent between Coudet and new Sporting Advisor Luis Campos over signings, which combined with recent results led to his sacking.

Former Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City, Braga and Besiktas manager Carlos Carvalhal has replaced him on a deal that runs until 2024.

Most recently at Al Wahda in Saudi Arabia, Carvalhal did sterling work with Braga during the two seasons he was there, leaving this summer. The concern for Celta fans might be his tendency to move around quickly. Just twice in his 24-year career has Carvalhal remained at a team more than a year.