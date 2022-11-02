Carlo Ancelotti singles out Marco Asensio as ‘the best’ in Celtic thrashing

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti could scarcely have hoped for a smoother manner in which to finish the Champions League group stages. Their 5-1 victory over Celtic was never in doubt after Luka Modric opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Speaking to Marca after the match, Ancelotti reflected that as he claimed there were no negatives from their performance.

“There are no buts, not even the goal conceded. The opposition scored from a free kick. The interpretation of the game was good from the beginning. We did not want any problems and we have achieved first place.”

Ancelotti had special praise for Marco Asensio though. On just his second start of the season, he notched a fine goal. It was also his pass that led to the opening goal of the game, the incisive cut in the Celtic defence before the penalty.

“He was the best of the match. He mixed well with Valverde. He was forceful and effective. The best. His attitude when he wasn’t playing was good. I had no doubts, but when you’re not happy you can have a negative or positive attitude. He chose the positive.”

Asensio will be hoping his performances are enough to convince Spain manager Luis Enrique to take him to the World Cup. Ancelotti was also asked about former Real Madrid player Sergio Ramos, who recently commented that he was holding out hope that he would make it to Qatar. The Italian was decisive in what he would do.

“For his quality, he should go to the World Cup, no doubt. He is one of the best central defenders in the world.”