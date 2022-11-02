Barcelona join Atletico Madrid in race for right-back

All is not well between Benjamin Pavard and Bayern Munich.

The French defender is reportedly unhappy with the Bavarian club and a steady flow of reports on the differences between him and the club have leaked out since.

With his contract expiring in 2024, Bayern will face a decision next summer if relations cannot be repaired. Recently he has looked miserable in training and is not seeing eye-to-eye with Julian Nagelsmann, after losing his place.

As a result Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have been linked with him. Sport now say that Barcelona are following his trail too, which fits in with their well-documented search for a solution at right-back, which has been an issue for several years now.

Mundo Deportivo have also carried a report that Pavard has recently been fined €50k by the club after being caught drink driving. The incident occurred after Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 2-0 in September, a match Pavard played 21 minutes in before coming off injured. He received two points on their licence and a €500 fine from the authorities, he has since had his licence suspended too.

It is safe to say that all is not well with Pavard. Having recently spoken about struggles with mental health, the hope is that this not related and that he has the full support of Bayern off the pitch, regardless of what is happening on it. Unfortunately, football tends to mix the two.