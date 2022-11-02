Antoine Grizemann: “Now we have to clench our a**** and work”

Atletico Madrid are perhaps at the low point in Diego Simeone’s tenure at the club. Just two years removed from winning La Liga, Atleti finished bottom of their Champions League group for the first time in their history and let them without European football after Christmas for the first time in over a decade.

The manner of their 2-1 defeat to Porto on Tuesday was as concerning as the consequences for many Colchoneros, who saw a side a long way off Porto’s level.

Speaking after the match, manager Diego Simeone told the press that they deserved their last place finish.

It was a thought that Antoine Griezmann echoed after the match in his comments to Movistar+, despite the fact neither would have heard the other’s assessment.

“We don’t deserve to go to the knockout stages of the Champions League or the Europa League, that’s the way it is. If you can only win one game in the group stage, that’s what happens, now we have to clench our arses, work, shut our mouths and fight.”

Simeone has come in for heavy criticism after the debacle, with many justly claiming that the results were not befitting of his resources.

Griezmann backed his manager to the hilt though. Marca carried his comments.

“We are at his service to work, it is a pride for us to work for him and play for this club, but we have to show it on the field.”

He was also asked if he had a message for the Atleti fans, who had travelled in numbers to Porto.

“We have nothing to say to the fans, just thank you for your work at home and away, to be able to hear them, they don’t deserve this.”