WATCH: Ferran Torres applies finishing touch to brilliant Barcelona move

It might all be too late, but Barcelona are cruising in the Czech Republic against Viktoria Plzen.

A heavily rotated side has not had it all their own way. Despite a strong start and some sharp passing, Barcelona have just about kept things in their favour.

They had the lead early through Marcos Alonso, who scored his first goal for the club. The former Chelsea defender showed excellent determination to open the scoring.

Viktoria then came forward, with even less to lose now, and caused plenty of problems. They had the ball in the net but it was disallowed for offside. Young goalkeeper Inaki Pena was also called upon as the Blaugrana lost control in midfield.

However just before half-time, they put together a slick move to carve open the Viktoria defence again.

After a VAR check, the referee gives Ferran Torres the goal to double Barcelona's lead 🔵🔴#UCL pic.twitter.com/ZkJsj4OmUN — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 1, 2022

FERRAN TORRES DOUBLES THE LEAD!!! GREAT ASSIST FROM JORDI ALBA!!!pic.twitter.com/8tpoaDZgbN — Football Report 🕊☮️🌍🌎🌏 #BerhalterOut #NashOut (@FootballReprt) November 1, 2022

It is Ferran Torres’ fifth goal in seven Champions League starts and will no doubt help his confidence. After a poor miss against Valencia at the weekend, he took his opportunity well here.