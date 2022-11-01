Watch: Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen exchange four goals in second half

Barcelona were not having things all their own way in the Czech Republic, despite their 2-0 lead at half-time.

That had some correspondence with the scoreline less than ten minutes into the second half. On his debut, teenage midfielder Pablo Torre conceded a penalty. Viktoria forward Chory had the chance to equalise from close range when Torre brought him down. Vaclav Pilar made no mistake from the spot.

Barcelona took little time to respond however. with the Blaugrana breaking up field. Ferran Torres showed excellent feet to beat his marker, layed it off to Raphinha and the Brazilian returned it to him at close range.

Barcelona’s defending came back to haunt them though, just past the hour mark. Raphinha lost the ball on this occasion and Viktoria recycled it left. The cross found Chory unmarked by either of Marcos Alonso or Gerard Pique in the middle of the box and his header nestled in the corner.

Since, Frank Kessie has gone off injured and youngster Marc Casado has come on for his debut.

Pablo Torre then redeemed his earlier error with an excellent debut goal as the match moved into it’s final stages. Escaping the Viktoria defence, Torre took an excellent ball well and finished emphatically.