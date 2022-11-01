Villarreal know price they must pay to secure Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso

Villarreal have been told how much star midfielder Giovani Lo Celso will cost them, should they intend to keep the Argentine beyond next summer.

After a €48m move from Real Betis to Tottenham Hotspur, Lo Celso struggled to adapt to life in London. When Antonio Conte arrived last season, he shipped Lo Celso out on loan to Villarreal in January.

There he excelled again, becoming a major part of Unai Emery’s side that made it to the Champions League semi-final.

He is also set to be part of Lionel Scaloni’s World Cup squad, although that has been placed in doubt after an injury to Lo Celso at the weekend against Athletic Club. Out for three weeks, he will miss at least the first game of the World Cup, as Argentina take on Saudi Arabia.

Lo Celso is likely to be a central part of Quique Setien’s new project after the World Cup and according to Football Insider, via Estadio Deportivo, he would cost the Yellow Submarine €20m next summer.

Currently he is on loan without an option to buy. Lo Celso’s form has not been vintage this season so far but he often adds a step up in quality. It seems fairly likely that the Yellow Submarine will execute the deal if they have the chance, as few midfielders coming into the peak of their career as Argentina internationals, Lo Celso is 26, are available at that price. That is of course provided the money is available and their biggest issue might be the arrival of competition for Lo Celso, if he impresses again this season.