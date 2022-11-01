Unai Emery looking to kick off Aston Villa reign with Real Madrid signing

One of the attractions of joining Aston Villa from Villarreal would have been the increased spending power that Unai Emery can now enjoy.

The Basque manager is just getting started but in two weeks time will have the entire World Cup to work out what he wants to do in the transfer market.

He has already been linked with bringing some of his former attacking talents to the Midlands from Villarreal, but he may be about to move for a splashy signing.

Sport have picked up on a report from Defensa Central which has linked Villa with Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard.

The Belgian is once again on the fringes of Real Madrid’s squad and has just two starts to his name all season under Carlo Ancelotti.

Los Blancos are likely to allow him out the door on the cheap as they look to save on his wages – the problem would likely be the division of his salary.

It is telling that Hazard could end up in the same team as Philippe Coutinho. Hazard joined Real Madrid 18 months after Coutinho joined Barcelona, and would be joining a year after the Brazilian. That in part goes some way to explaining the degree of disappointment in Hazard, who stopped being considered an asset to Real Madrid some time ago.