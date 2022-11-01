Real Madrid nursing three major doubts for Celtic clash in Champions League

Real Madrid go into their final Champions League game against Celtic knowing that they are qualified and their visitors are aware that only a famous result at the Santiago Bernabeu is on the line.

Top spot is still in play for Los Blancos and they must equal RB Leipzig’s result against Shakhtar Donetsk to confirm first place, after the German’s handed them their first defeat of the season last week.

They have three major injury doubts. At the weekend Carlo Ancelotti told the press that although Karim Benzema had the medical all clear, he was not 100%. He told Mundo Deportivo that it remains the case.

“Tchouaméni is not available for tomorrow and we will see if Benzema feels good in training.”

Aurelien Tchouameni was missing at the weekend against Girona wit muscle discomfort and it seems he has not recovered from it, while Benzema has missed the last three matches. Rodrygo Goes has been filling in at centre-forward for the most part.

The other absence, as per Sport, is likely to be Eden Hazard. There had been no news of an injury to the Belgian but he was not on the pitch as Real Madrid prepared in training. It may be that he still makes the match, as happened with Rodrygo Goes.