Predicted XI: Barcelona to start exciting youngster in last Champions League line-up

Barcelona are facing Viktoria Plzen at 21:00 CEST on Tuesday night in Czech Republic, in what will be their final Champions League game until September next year at the earliest.

The Blaugrana have nothing to play for in terms of qualification, knowing that even a Viktoria win will not be enough to knock them out of the Europa League spot. They have no chance of surpassing Inter on head-to-head if they do win.

Speaking ahead of the match, Xavi Hernandez told the press that there were things to play for, notably momentum and gaining confidence. Equally, every Champions League win is worth a few million euros, something not to be sniffed at for Barcelona.

They will ring the changes according to Sport. Gerard Pique and Marcos Alonso will form a makeshift central defence with Hector Bellerin.

Franck Kessie will be given a rare start, as will Ferran Torres, forming a front three with Raphinha and Ansu Fati. The latter will go through the middle. The biggest news is the starts for Pablo Torre, a summer signing from Racing Santander, and Inaki Pena in goal.

Mundo Deportivo predict the same line-up, but with Ferran Torres through the middle and Ansu on the left. Xavi is without Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay and Sergi Roberto through injury. Robert Lewandowski and Sergio Busquets have been left in Barcelona to rest.