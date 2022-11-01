La Liga starlet makes surprise entry into Brazil World Cup squad

Real Betis find themselves in good shape ahead of the World Cup, sitting in fourth place and already qualified as top of their group in the Europa League.

That is despite missing some of their key players, notably Nabil Fekir and Juanmi, through injury for much of the opening months of the season.

It has allowed young Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique to have opportunities though. He has started 8 of the 10 La Liga games he has been available for and has shown good form too, netting some crucial goals against Roma and Ludogorets in the Europa League. It was also his assist for Rodri that helped secure three points in a crucial home tie against Villarreal.

A sign of his good form is that he has been included in Brazil’s 55-man preliminary World Cup squad by Tite, as per Estadio Deportivo. Henrique is yet to make a senior appearance for Brazil and the likelihood is that he does not make the final squad, however it is a sign of his progress that Tite is aware of his form.

Real Betis attempted a similar deal when they move for Diego Lainez in 2019, however Henrique has so far proved to have both the talent and the mentality to impact games.