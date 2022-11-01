Fabrizio Romano sets timeline for Lionel Messi decision on future

For his entire career, there were only passing rumours that Lionel Messi might move clubs and leave Barcelona. Even those seemed far-fetched at the time. Now, for the second time in two years, Messi will have a decision to make on where he will spend his future.

Messi will be 36 next June and it appeared as if he was firmly in the twilight of his career last season. However with a period of adaptation over, he has once again returned to sensational form at the Parc des Princes – just in time for the World Cup. So far he has twelve goals and thirteen assists in just 17 matches.

Speaking to Caught Offside in his exclusive column, Fabrizio Romano was able to provide the upcoming timeline of events for his decision.

“Inter Miami for sure and also Barcelona are dreaming of Messi, they will try to convince him.”

“But as I’ve always mentioned, Leo won’t decide now or in December. His decision of him will be in 2023, and Paris Saint-Germain will also try their best to extend his contract of him.”

“Personally, I’d love to see Messi at least for one more year in Europe! He’s been back to his best for PSG this season and he clearly still has so much to offer on the big stage.”

According to David Ornstein, Inter Miami feel more confident than ever that they can persuade Messi to join them next summer. Messi already has a house in Miami which implies that sooner or later, he will end up in Major League Soccer.