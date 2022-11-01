Barcelona interested in Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta

Forward planning has not been a strong point of Barcelona’s in recent seasons, but gradually the Blaugrana seem to be preparing for the future again.

Several youngsters have been tied to long-term contracts and next year Barcelona will move to the Estadi Lluis Companys, as Camp Nou is renovated.

According to Sport, they are also scouting for a future manager. One of the coaches being followed is Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta. The Basque coach came through the Barcelona academy as a player before moving first on loan to Paris Saint-Germain, then Rangers on a permanent deal.

In addition, Arteta learnt his trade under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City before taking over as the manager at Arsenal. Guardiola is very much the benchmark at Barcelona.

Currently the message coming out of Barcelona is that there is total confidence in Xavi Hernandez and there is no intention of making any changes.

Should Barcelona end the season trophy-less and significantly behind Real Madrid, that may change matters though. Arteta’s impressive work has not gone unnoticed and in addition, he shares a good relationship with Director of Football Mateu Alemany and Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff.