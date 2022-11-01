Arturo Vidal sends violent warning to Real Madrid during Libertadores celebration

Real Madrid have plenty on their mind before they take to the Club World Cup, at a some point, not yet decided, in 2023. However they do know one of their potential rivals.
The South American representative from the Copa Libertadores will be Flamengo, after the Brazilian side won their second tournament in four years, their third appearance in a final over that period.
The Flamengo side is packed with talent, including current Brazil internationals Everton Ribeiro and Pedro, while former La Liga stars Diego, Filipe Luis and also Arturo Vidal.
The former Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona midfielder is notorious for his dislike of Los Blancos and during the celebrations, he fired out a warning shot.
During the celebrations, Vidal takes the microphone to shout “Madrid, we will break your a***.”
Real Madrid have been Vidal’s nemesis throughout his career, winning just four and losing eight of his 16 matches against them. That includes two red cards and some particularly brutal exits from the latter stages of the Champions League.
