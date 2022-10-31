Xavi will start Inaki Pena and Pablo Torre at Viktoria Plzen

Xavi has confirmed he will make sweeping changes for Barcelona’s Champions League trip away to Viktoria Plzen.

La Blaugrana have arrived in the Czech Republic for the final game of their Champions League campaign this season with their fate in the competition already sealed.

Barcelona have dropped out of the Champions League group stages, for the second season in a row under the former Spanish international, with third spot in Group C now confirmed.

Xavi has rested certain first team players for this game, ahead of two more La Liga games ahead of the World Cup break in November, with Sergio Busquets and Robert Lewandowski staying in Spain.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Xavi stated Inaki Pena and Pablo Torre will both start at Doosan Arena.

Pena is yet to feature for Barcelona this season with Torre restricted to brief substitute cameos in domestic and European action in recent weeks.