Xavi calls on Barcelona to be professional against Viktoria Plzen

Barcelona boss Xavi will not be lowering the standards for his side ahead of their Champions League clash away at Viktoria Plzen tomorrow.

La Blaugrana go to the Czech Republic for the final game of their Champions League campaign this season with their fate in the competition already decided.

Barcelona will bow out of the Champions League group stages for the second season in a row under the former Spanish international with third spot in Group C already confirmed.

However, despite having nothing left to play for in Plzen, Xavi wants his squad to maintain their pride, as they drop down into the Europa League in 2023.

“They are still Barca players. They are at the best club in the world”, as per reports from Marca.

“They must show they want a place here. We are in a situation that we did not expect, but they must show their pride as Barcelona players.”

Xavi has opted to certain first team players for this game, ahead of two more La Liga games ahead of the World Cup, with Sergio Busquets and Robert Lewandowski amongst those remaining in Spain, as part of an agreed rest period.