Tension thickens between Bayern Munich and Benjamin Pavard

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is not happy at Bayern Munich.

The French World Cup-winner has been frustrated with his lack of game time of late and it has raised the tension between himself and the club. As per Florian Pettenberg, Pavard has left training quickly and without speaking to anyone in both of Bayern’s most recent training sessions.

News #Pavard: First player who left the locker room yesterday. First player who left the green today. No eye contact with the coaches. Frustrating training performance. And: At this stage no concrete talks about a possible extension beyond 2024. @SkySportDE 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/6ymGRHZnHJ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 30, 2022

Running parallel to this breakdown in relationship is the fact that his contract is expiring in 2024. If Bayern want to keep Pavard, they will likely want to begin negotiations before next summer or decide to bring in a fee for him before his contract runs down. Yet there is no sign of negotiations on the horizon.

Diario AS say that both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are keeping an eye on the situation, with a view to potentially making a move for him.

Pavard has still started 11 of Bayern’s 17 games this season, but appears to have lost a guaranteed starting spot. However of the last seven matches in the Bundesliga, Pavard has started just three of those matches, and of the last three in the Champions League, Pavard started only once against Viktoria Plzen.