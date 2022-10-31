Robert Lewandowski admits to Barcelona struggles in 2022/23

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has opened up a mixed first few months in Catalonia.

The Polish international triggered a summer transfer battle following his shock push to leave Bayern Munich ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Despite the Bavarians determination to keep him at the Allianz Arena, with 12 months left on his deal at the Bundesliga champions, they eventually agreed to sell him to Barcelona.

Lewandowski has enjoyed an impressive personal start to life at the Camp Nou, with 18 goals from 17 games, across all competitions.

However, from team perspective, it has been a frustrating start to the campaign, with a Champions League exit already confirmed, and Xavi’s side trailing Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

That has left Lewandowski frustrated with his progress in Spain as Barcelona face an uphill battle in 2023 after the World Cup.

“I’m in a team where I dreamt of playing and I’m proud to be here”, as per reports Marca.

“I did not expect to arrive and everything to go perfectly in the first season. But, it’s a process that requires time and patience.”

Lewandowski has not travelled with the Barcelona squad for their Champions League dead rubber away at Viktoria Plzen in midweek with the veteran striker granted a pre-World Cup rest.