Lionel Messi closer to Major League Soccer than Barcelona

Barcelona have been making overtures at Lionel Messi ever since their tour to the USA in the summer, but according to David Ornstein, he is more likely to end up there than in Barcelona.

The Argentine has been in scintillating form this season for Paris Saint-Germain, as he builds towards the World Cup. After the tournament in Qatar, Messi will have a decision to make on his future.

His contract is up at the end of next season and he is not short of interest. After a season of adaptation, PSG are keen to keep him at the Parc des Princes, while Barcelona President Joan Laporta wants to give Messi the send off he never received at Camp Nou.

Yet David Beckham’s Inter Miami are increasingly confident that they can take Messi to MLS for the final stage of his career. Messi will be 36 next summer and it may be that he feels ready to step away from the elite level, despite still being capable of dominant performances.

🚨 Inter Miami increasingly confident of signing Lionel Messi. Not fully agreed but #InterMiamiCF now expect 35yo to join & hope it gets done in coming months. Talks resume after #WorldCup2022. #PSG still want renewal + #FCBarcelona will try @TheAthleticFC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) October 31, 2022

It may be more difficult for Barcelona or PSG to persuade Messi out of that move. If he was set on continuing his career in Europe, that is a different matter, yet going to Miami would be a sign that Messi wants things that PSG and Barcelona cannot offer – a change of lifestyle.