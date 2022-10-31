Karim Benzema to miss Celtic clash

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema is set to miss their Champions League clash with Celtic in midweek.

Los Blancos host the Scottish giants in the Spanish capital with their respective fates in the competition already decided before the game.

Celtic will drop out of the competition, regardless of their result in Madrid, with the defending champions already assured of their place in the last 16 in 2023.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are still battling to finish on top of Group F, ahead of the final group stage game this week.

Benzema has struggled to maintain a regular place in the Real Madrid side this season, with minor injuries disrupting his progress, and he missed the 1-1 weekend La Liga draw with Girona.

As per reports from Marca, Benzema has only managed a limited role in training this week, and he will not be risked against Celtic, with French teammate Aurelien Tchouameni also set to miss out.