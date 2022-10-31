Jude Bellingham ready to fill non-EU spot at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have taken their first steps towards a summer transfer move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

England international Bellingham was linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park before the 2022/23 season following an impressive 12 months for club and country.

However, the Bundesliga giants opted against selling him, due to Erling Haaland’s summer switch to Manchester City.

City are on the list of Premier League sides interested in making a bid for the 19-year-old midfielder alongside Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Previous reports from the Daily Mail hinted at Real Madrid’s willingness to pay Dortmund’s €100m asking price in 2023, if Bellingham opts to not to extend his contract beyond 2025 in Germany.

According to fresh reports Fichajes.net, Los Blancos are ready to offer Bellingham one of their new non-EU squad spots.

Brazilian trio Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior have now all gained European citizenship with Bellingham’s transfer flexibility restricted by Brexit.